London council has unanimously voted to provide free menstrual products in its municipal buildings.

Virgin Radio's Rachel Ettinger asked city hall last week to provide free pads and tampons in arenas, community centres and pools.

She calls it an issue of gender equity, saying periods need to be de-stimatized.

Council's decision means menstrual products will soon start appearing in publicly accessible bathrooms.

City staff are to report back later this year on the cost to expand the program to all municipal buildings.