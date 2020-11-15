Advertisement
Costco was evacuated for reports of smoke Sunday afternoon in north London
Published Sunday, November 15, 2020 2:32PM EST
London Fire Department seen at Costco Warehouse on Wonderland Road N, for reports of smoke on Sunday November 15, 2020 (Brent Lale)
LONDON, ONT. -- The London Fire Department says they were called to Wonderland Road North for reports of smoke coming from the Costco Wholesale.
London Fire District Chief Kevin Culbertson says when firefighters arrived they found a burned out HVAC system which set off the fire alarm.
As a precaution everyone was escorted out of the Costco location with no injuries reported at this time.
Fire crews are investigating for carbon monoxide.
The store is currently closed but was expected to reopen by the afternoon.
