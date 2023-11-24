'Cool runnings' as newcomers to Canada take to the ice

Some international students and newcomers to Canada are getting a true Canadian experience.

They’re learning how to ice skate thanks to Motivate 2 Skate, a free program hosted by Your Neighbourhood Credit Union (YNCU).

“I felt weightless, I felt like I was without gravity,” said Akindele Ogunoiki from Nigeria.

He’s studying at Fanshawe College and put skates on for the very first time four weeks ago. “Coming day by day, learning step by step, and I’m glad that I can do something away from my home,” he said.

Friday marked the fourth week of a four-week program at the StarTech.com Community Centre.

Experienced instructors taught the basics of skating. The program started last year in Sault Ste. Marie before expanding to other Ontario communities, said YNCU Chief Community Officer Archie Bonifacio.

“Why do it? For smiles. I think it’s to see the smiles on peoples’ faces, to help others, to really drive what we believe as a credit union is our purpose, and that’s to help build community, help build a cooperative environment, and to give opportunities to people that don’t necessarily get those opportunities,” said Bonifacio.

Fanshawe student Neha Guruntlimbw is from Nepal. She said she’s never dreamed of strapping on a pair of blades and hitting the ice. “If you balance your body then you can learn easily. It’s a great experience. Once you learn you feel like you are flying in the air.”

Skates and helmets have been donated by the community.

Each skater gets to keep their gear, keeping them on the ice and smiling longer after the program has wrapped up.