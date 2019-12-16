WINGHAM, ONT. -- A Saugeen Shores committee could decide the fate of a controversial plan to redevelop part of Port Elgin’s beachfront Monday night.

A special meeting of the committee of the whole is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. to unveil Cedar Crescent Village.

It’s a multi-million dollar development that would feature a banquet hall, restaurants, shops and outdoor volleyball courts.

The proposal is from a group of local business owners, and would use private dollars to build the development on Port Elgin’s public beachfront.

The plan has raised the ire of some local citizens - who call themselves Port Elgin’s Beach Preservers.

They feel the proposed plan is not only too big for the waterfront, it’s been decided without public input.

Discussions between the proponents of Cedar Crescent Village and Saugeen Shores officials have been ongoing for months, largely behind closed doors.

Mayor Luke Charbonneau says this development is being treated like any other private development would be - discussions begin behind closed doors in order to follow the Municipal Act, before being shared with the public.

But Patricia Corrigan-Frank from the Beach Preservers says she’s afraid a decision has already been made before the public gets to even look at the plan for the community’s beach.

The special committee of the whole meeting is being held at Rotary Hall in Port Elgin.

Charbonneau says the committee can accept, deny, refer or defer the plan. He says a final decision would have to be made by full council at a future meeting, no matter what happens Monday night.