'Connecting to creation in an urban setting': Indigenous-led primary care organization opens new clinic

Honouring the past while celebrating the future.

The Southwest Ontario Aboriginal Health Access Centre (SOAHAC) has opened a new clinic site in London, Ont. that supports the health and wellbeing of urban Indigenous peoples living in the city.

“We know that Indigenous peoples face significant barriers to accessing health care and we are proud to provide care that is culturally aware and understands the impact of past experiences with systemic racism on people’s willingness to engage with our health care providers,” said Brian Dokis, SOAHAC CEO.

The new space at 493 Dundas St. is more than double the size of their previous site on William Street.

In the rear of the building is a sweat lodge and fire pit to hold sacred fires.

Lisa Hill, traditional healing liaison at the Southwest Ontario Aboriginal Health Access Centre in London, Ont. placed sacred items into a fire on site on Oct. 25, 2023 (Brent Lale/CTV News London)

"Ideally, we would like to give that ability to connect to creation in an urban setting,” said Lisa Hill, SOAHAC traditional healing liaison. "We've planted cedar, lavender, sweet grass, and sage and we’re going to make this entire space for people who need to come in for that kind of healing."

Just a few metres away when you walk inside is a room where a traditional healer can connect with clients. It has a massive drum attached to the ceiling and can be used to work with a client on the traditional needs, like their Indigenous name, or holistic medicine.

"This just brings us back to our ancestors and our traditional ways that we live and we acknowledge it and practice it in a safe way,” said Bonnie Smith, SOAHAC integrated care manager.

With an investment of $13.5 million from the provincial government, the clinic is more than a decade in the making.

A traditional healing room will be offered to clients at the Southwest Ontario Aboriginal Health Care Access Centre in London, Ont., seen on Oct. 25, 2023 (Brent Lale/CTV News London)

“Our government knows that far too long, too many patients have had to travel too far to access care,” said Sylvia Jones, Ontario deputy premier. “Or have spent too much time trying to navigate a complicated and disconnected heath care system. We recognize that it is critical for Indigenous people to have better access to convenient and connected health care services."

Dokis believes this clinic will help narrow the gap in healthcare for Indigenous peoples.

"Most of our staff are Indigenous, so we're connected and we know what they've been through,” said Dokis. “They can come here, and feel at home.”

The Dundas Street site will offer new services and programs on site, including pharmacy services, physiotherapy, medicine gardens, the sacred fire space, and the sweat lodge.

