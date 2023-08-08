Conflicting evidence heard at hit-and-run trial of Jesse Bleck

For the fourth day a friend of the accused, Ahmed Jamal, continued with his testimony at the hit-and-run trial of Jesse Bleck at the courthouse in London, Ont.

Jamal has told the jury that he was the driver of the Nissan that struck cyclist Tristan Roby along Exeter Road in July of 2019.

However, during a recorded police interview from February of 2022, Jamal told Const. Bernie Martin of the London Police Service that he was in the backseat of the car at the time of the crash and that it was Bleck who was driving.

At one point the jury heard that Jamal is not sure what the truth is anymore.

Bleck, 29, has pleaded not guilty to two counts including failing to remain at the scene of a collision and driving while prohibited.

Roby, who was 17 years old at the time of the crash, suffered serious life altering brain injuries and is now confined to a wheelchair.