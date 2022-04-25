Computer chip shortage could stall improvements to London Transit service

Additional buses purchased to improve frequency on some London Transit routes might not arrive in time for the launch date.

A report to the London Transit Commission (LTC) warns that the global shortages of computer chips could delay delivery of five buses that are necessary to implement service improvements this September.

“Administration is in regular contact with New Flyer [the manufacturer] in an effort to determine the extent of the delay,” reads the LTC report.

The same supply chain challenge will also impact the delivery date of new buses intended to replace vehicles scheduled for retirement this year.

In past years, soon-to-be retired buses would be temporarily kept on the road to facilitate the service improvements, but staff write, “Given the delay in replacement bus delivery coupled with the cost associated with repairing buses that will be retired in the very short term, this approach may not be feasible in 2022.”

London Transit has already approved a plan to improve the frequency of buses on a number of routes starting in September.

Updates on the anticipated delivery dates will be provided later this spring.