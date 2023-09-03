'Compiling Summer into one weekend': Extremely warm temperatures arrive on final long weekend of summer

A stretch of days over 30C have come at a perfect time for those who love the summer heat.

The lakeshore village of Port Stanley, Ont. was packed Sunday as people took advantage of the last few days before school resumes Wednesday.

“Finally we have a nice weekend that we can actually get out here and maybe get in the water and not freeze completely,” says Marjorie Taylor, who was at the beach with friends who were visiting from Toronto.

“So we're trying to take all of summer and compile it into one weekend.”

Zach and Josh Hobson were tossing a football on the beach, after coming from Cambridge. Josh is going into grade nine, while Zach is about to start University in Guelph.

“Just getting a break before summer is finally done,” says Zach. “Taking a quick break from work in get just hang out relax before stress picks up again.”

Maxmus Teeuwen, 4, of London, Ont. fills a pail with sand at the beach in Port Stanley, Ont. on Sunday, Sept 3, 2023 (Brent Lale/CTV News London)

Businesses in tourist towns have struggled at times.

“It’s been a bizarre summer,” says Carol Gates, owner of GT’s on the Beach in Port Stanley.

“We've had at least some rain every single weekend and business has been sporadic. The rain on the weekends impacts us greatly, but we're busy when it's sunny and not busy when it's raining. Unfortunately, my grass likes it but the business really doesn't.”

It wasn't just the beach that was packed. In the heart of the village, tourists were out walking, and riding the rails.

The Khokar family was visiting from Vancouver, B.C.

“We are here for the first time,” says Omer Khokar, who was taking his kids and their cousin on the Port Stanley Terminal Rail (PSTR).

“I have a family in Ontario, however I've never been here until now when I have family here. It's gorgeous, it's beautiful and you can’t be any closer to the beach."

Omer Khokar (back right) and his children Noah Khokhar (front L-R) and Zackary Khokhar are here to see their cousin Adam Ahmed (back left) are visiting family in Port Stanley, Ont. from Vancouver B.C. on Sunday, Sept 3, 2023. (Brent Lale/CTV News London)

While many businesses in the village rely on the hot temperatures, the PSTR has been busy most of the summer.

“Even a cool day or a rainy day you can ride the train, so our volume of passengers is steadily running around 80 to 90 people per load,” says Dave Corkran, a conductor for the PSTR.

“Like everyone we’ve been waiting for the 30-degree plus as everybody has. Now that September's here and it's arrived, our ridership for this weekend is way up.”

With temperatures in the region expected to soar over 30C over the next few days, Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for parts of Southwestern Ontario.

Sarnia-Lambton is expected to receive temperatures near 35C with a humidex feeling like 40C.

“Humidex values and daytime highs will be very atypical of early September,” says Environment Canada.

“The passage of a cold front will bring an end to the heat later this week but the timing of the front is still uncertain. The risks are greater for young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors.”

While London technically isn’t under a warning, people are advised to make sure they are staying cool and drinking water.

It may be the end of the tourist season, but this stretch is one last chance to make up for some lost business.

“We're looking forward to these bright sunny skies this weekend,” says Gates.