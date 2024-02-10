LONDON
London

    • 'Come in out of the Cold': London Jewish Community offering free meal Sunday

    An undated image of the London Jewish Community Centre’s annual 'Come In out of the Cold' luncheon. They will be hosting their next luncheon on Feb. 11, 2024. (Brent Lale/CTV News London) An undated image of the London Jewish Community Centre’s annual 'Come In out of the Cold' luncheon. They will be hosting their next luncheon on Feb. 11, 2024. (Brent Lale/CTV News London)
    Share

    In preparation for the holiday of Purim, the London Jewish Community Centre (LJCC) is inviting guests to enjoy a free hot meal and select from a range of donated clothes and toiletries.

    A bus will run a circuit to missions and shelters around the city to pick up those wishing to attend.

    For more than a decade, Jewish London has hosted the "Come in out of the Cold" event with classic foods like Challah, matzah ball soup, and hamantaschen for those in need.

    Dozens of volunteers are getting the centre ready as they expect hundreds of guests to join, especially during the current economic hardship and homelessness crisis.

    The event runs Sunday afternoon from 12 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the London Jewish Community Centre at 536 Huron St.

    According to the LJCC website, the festival of Purim commemorates the salvation of the Jewish people in ancient Persia from Haman’s plot “to destroy, kill and annihilate all the Jews, young and old, infants and women, in a single day.” It is celebrated with Megillah readings, gifts of food, charity, feasting, and merriment.

    An undated image of the London Jewish Community Centre’s annual 'Come In out of the Cold' luncheon. They will be hosting their next luncheon on Feb. 11, 2024. (Brent Lale/CTV News London)

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Non-essential surgery on pets now banned in Quebec

    Quebec's "Regulation respecting the welfare and safety of domestic companion animals and equines", which comes into force this Saturday, aims to ban four surgeries that were previously permitted but strongly discouraged by the Quebec Order of Veterinarians (OMVQ): feline declawing, ear trimming, tail trimming and vocal cord removal.

    Taylor Swift prepares for an epic journey to the Super Bowl. Will she make it?

    Taylor Swift's last song will still be ringing in the ears of thousands of fans at the Tokyo Dome on Saturday night when the singer is expected to rush to a private jet at Haneda airport that will take her on a time-zone-spanning journey to see her boyfriend, NFL star Travis Kelce, play in the Super Bowl in Las Vegas.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News