'Come in out of the Cold': London Jewish Community offering free meal Sunday

In preparation for the holiday of Purim, the London Jewish Community Centre (LJCC) is inviting guests to enjoy a free hot meal and select from a range of donated clothes and toiletries.

A bus will run a circuit to missions and shelters around the city to pick up those wishing to attend.

For more than a decade, Jewish London has hosted the "Come in out of the Cold" event with classic foods like Challah, matzah ball soup, and hamantaschen for those in need.

Dozens of volunteers are getting the centre ready as they expect hundreds of guests to join, especially during the current economic hardship and homelessness crisis.

The event runs Sunday afternoon from 12 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the London Jewish Community Centre at 536 Huron St.

According to the LJCC website, the festival of Purim commemorates the salvation of the Jewish people in ancient Persia from Haman’s plot “to destroy, kill and annihilate all the Jews, young and old, infants and women, in a single day.” It is celebrated with Megillah readings, gifts of food, charity, feasting, and merriment.

An undated image of the London Jewish Community Centre’s annual 'Come In out of the Cold' luncheon. They will be hosting their next luncheon on Feb. 11, 2024. (Brent Lale/CTV News London)