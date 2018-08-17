Featured
Collision on Wellington Road sends two people to hospital
Two drivers were sent to hospital following a crash on Wellington Road on Friday, Aug. 17, 2018. (Joel Merritt / CTV London)
CTV London
Published Friday, August 17, 2018 5:24PM EDT
A crash Friday afternoon on Wellington Road near Wilkens Street sent two people to hospital.
One of the vehicles involved in the collision flipped on its side upon impact.
The two drivers were transported to hospital with undisclosed injuries.
It is unclear if charges are pending.
Traffic was snarled in the area as it happened during the afternoon rush hour.