CN Rail closes section of Dundas Street for track repairs

CN Rail crews have closed a section of Dundas Street as of Monday for track repairs.

The closure between Florence Street and Hale Street is expected to end Friday afternoon. Detours are in place until the construction ends.

Part of a series of upcoming closures to help facilitate maintenance, the closure will be followed with a closure on Veterans Memorial Parkway between Oxford Street East and Huron Street, and a closure on Oxford Street East between Third Street and Clark Road in subsequent weeks.

A signed detour is in effect while the closure is in place, and sidewalks are also closed to pedestrian traffic.