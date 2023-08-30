Closed loop, small scale flour mill takes off in Bruce County
When Angela Devitt started a small scale flour mill a couple of years ago, she thought she’d created a nice part-time job for herself.
“It’s really taken off. Originally, I thought it would be three days a week, and now I could work everyday,” the mother of two said.
In her tidy and tiny production studio, in a food-grade shed behind her Kincardine, Ont. home, Devitt is stone-milling six types of flour and nine baking mixes, using wheat from her family’s 600 acre grain farm, near Ripley.
The wheat used to make Stone Bridge's flour in Kincardine, Ont. is produced at the Devitt Farms near Ripley, Ont. (Scott Miller/CTV News London)
“So there’s two stones in the mill. And they incorporate, rather than separate the flour, because there’s three parts to the seed, and so I’m incorporating all of them within my blends,” she said.
Deviit makes blends and flours for 15 retailers, five bakers, and all her online customers, across Ontario, who appreciate her healthy, locally produced products. The products use all parts of the wheat seed: the endo-sperm, germ, and bran.
“When you have a flour with all endo-sperm, you’re just getting the starches, and they’ve added back in or enriched it. I don’t need to enrich it, because I don’t take anything out of it. So, it’s all there. All healthy. Right out of the ground, right to your plate,” she said.
Stone Bridge Flour is a rarity in the grain industry. Whereas most grain and wheat grown in Canada ends up in industrial mills and is shipped all over the world, Stone Bridge is a closed loop production, turning Devitt’s wheat into Devitt’s flour.
Angela Devitt holds some of the flour milled at Stone Bridge Flour in Kincardine, Ont. on Aug. 30, 2023. (Scott Miller/CTV News London)
“That rarely exists in the grain market, where a consumer can connect with the grower, the miller, and vendor of the grain product. So, the flour is unique in that way, that it has direct connection from grower to consumer,” said Tyson Devitt, Angela’s husband who grows the wheat she turns into flour.
And that’s what Angela loves about her small scale mill— it is connecting farmers with the people eating their food.
“I just love it. It’s a great combo of the labour intensive work, which is great. I love to come out and mill, but I’m also out there meeting the customer at a market, and they’re telling how great it is to meet you, because you grew it, you milled it, you bagged it, and here you are selling it. So, how’s that for shopping local,” she said.
To learn more about Stone Bridge Flour, you can visit their website.
The wheat used to make Stone Bridge's flour in Kincardine, Ont. is produced at the Devitt Farms near Ripley, Ont. (Scott Miller/CTV News London)
London Top Stories
-
-
VIDEO
VIDEO | Crash sends two people to hospital
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Frustration mounts among public servants over unpaid benefits claims
Two months after the federal government switched insurance providers, many public servants say they are seeing an increase in out of pocket expenses instead of better benefits coverage.
A building fire in Johannesburg kills at least 73 people, many of them homeless, authorities say
A nighttime fire ripped through a rundown five-story building in Johannesburg that was occupied by homeless people and squatters, killing at least 73 people early Thursday, emergency services in South Africa's biggest city said.
'Getting squeezed on both sides': Liberals a distant third among younger voters
The federal Liberals are seeing a dive in popularity among younger voters, once the core of their base, falling 23 points behind the Conservatives by the end of August, according to new polling from Nanos Research.
Idalia descends on North Carolina after pounding Florida, Georgia and South Carolina
Tropical Storm Idalia descended on the Carolinas on its way out to the Atlantic Ocean on Thursday, leaving a trail of flooding and destruction throughout the Southeast that stretched back to its landfall as a hurricane in Florida.
Caught on cam: Rare weather phenomenon 'St. Elmo's Fire' seen in Florida as Hurricane Idalia touches down
The state of Florida was met with all sorts of weather conditions as Hurricane Idalia touched down, one of which was an extremely rare phenomenon known as St. Elmo’s Fire.
Speeding train slams into railway workers on tracks at Italian station, killing 5
A speeding work train slammed into a group of workers doing nighttime track maintenance in northern Italy early Thursday, killing five of them, authorities said.
Quebec transport minister caught seatbelt-less on social media 5 times: report
Quebec Transport Minister Genevieve Guilbault is apologizing after photos emerged of her not wearing her seatbelt while on the road.
WATCH | Canada is sitting on one of the largest housing bubbles 'of all time,' an analyst says. What happens if it bursts?
An analyst who describes Canada as sitting on one of 'the largest housing bubbles of all time' warns that if it bursts, the country could be thrown into a deeper recession than forecasted.
Ottawa man charged with promoting neo-Nazi terrorist group released on bail
An Ottawa man who has been charged with terrorism offences for promoting a neo-Nazi group has been granted bail.
Kitchener
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE | New video shows moments surrounding fatal shooting of 18-year-old Kitchener man
CTV News has obtained extensive surveillance video of what happened immediately before and after an 18-year-old Kitchener man was fatally shot outside a downtown business earlier this month.
-
Antiques market near Waterloo, Ont. pulls Nazi uniform after controversy
An antiques market just outside Waterloo, Ont. has removed a Nazi uniform from its store after a Jewish human rights organization condemned the sale of the item.
-
Dog owner recalls 'traumatic' experience after dognapping from his Cambridge yard
A Cambridge pet owner is relieved to be reunited with his dog, but not before the dognapping was caught on his security camera in broad daylight.
Windsor
-
Canada's advisory for LGBTQ2S+ travellers heading to U.S. long overdue, says Windsor man
It's been seven years since Shaun Gereghty has crossed the land border from Windsor to Detroit — and he said past experiences in the U.S. have left him with no desire to change that anytime soon.
-
'I never expected this': Windsor says yes to Encore, wins $100,000
A Windsor retiree said he started shaking with excitement when he learned he was the lucky winner of $100,000.
-
Don’t let mosquitoes kill your long weekend buzz, health unit cautions
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) is reminding residents the risk posed by mosquitos remains, even if it feels like summer is slipping away.
Barrie
-
Collision in Caledon claims lives of 2 drivers: OPP
Provincial police are investigating a two-vehicle collision in Caledon that claimed the lives of two people Wednesday afternoon.
-
Midland mayor and town officials confront rising concerns over 'drug houses'
Midland's mayor hosted a town hall on Wednesday with bylaw officials, the fire department, the OPP, and residents after several complaints about 'drug houses' in the community.
-
Six-year-old boy takes first steps since being hit by car in Orillia
Six-year-old Wyatt Thompson is taking his first steps at SickKids Hospital nearly one week after police say he was struck by a car while waiting to cross a street in Orillia with his family.
Northern Ontario
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE | Sudbury couple says no aid for trial after son murdered in Regina
Grieving parents from Sudbury, Ont., say they are unable to receive support to attend the trial of the man accused of murdering their son in Regina, Sask., in 2021.
-
Chronic break-ins has Sault business owner at his wit’s end
Repeated vandalism of a Sault Ste. Marie store has the owner rethinking his business.
-
Northern Ont. pride communities caution against travel to the U.S.
At least two northern Ontario pride communities are warning 2SLGBTQ+ members against travel to certain areas of the U.S.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Man accused in Orleans explosion expected to plead guilty today
The man accused of causing an explosion in Orléans that destroyed several homes under construction on a February morning is due in court today, where he is expected to plead guilty.
-
Ottawa man facing charges after multiple assaults in Parliamentary Precinct
A 31-year-old Ottawa man is facing charges after several people were injured in a random attack in Ottawa's Parliamentary Precinct, Ottawa police say.
-
Ottawa man charged with promoting neo-Nazi terrorist group released on bail
An Ottawa man who has been charged with terrorism offences for promoting a neo-Nazi group has been granted bail.
Toronto
-
'The buck stops with me:' Ontario Housing Minister accepts blame after integrity commissioner finds that he broke ethics rules
Ontario Housing Minister Steve Clark broke the Member’s Integrity Act when carving up the Greenbelt for development, a new report by the province’s integrity commissioner finds.
-
Ontario woman loses $3,000 trying to online bank
An Ontario woman who planned to do some online banking during a lunch break said she was shocked to find out she was scammed out of $3,000.
-
Metro workers to vote today on second tentative agreement after month-long strike
Metro workers from 27 stores in the Greater Toronto Area are voting this afternoon on a second tentative deal, which if ratified will end a more than month-long strike.
Montreal
-
Montreal to move statue of former Canadian Prime Minister John A. Macdonald
The City of Montreal announced Wednesday that it won't put back a downtown statue of Canada's first prime minister that was toppled and beheaded three years ago by protesters.
-
Quebec man who flipped bird to neighbour suing for 'malicious prosecution'
A Quebec man who was acquitted of harassing his next-door neighbour in a dispute over safety, is now suing the Montreal police (SPVM) and the Quebec Crown (DPCP), for what he calls 'malicious prosecution.' The case made headlines in March when the judge determined someone the middle finger is a 'God-given' right that belongs to all Canadians.
-
Quebec transport minister caught seatbelt-less on social media 5 times: report
Quebec Transport Minister Genevieve Guilbault is apologizing after photos emerged of her not wearing her seatbelt while on the road.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia students face housing crunch
“We know that there are students living in cars. We know there are mature students with kids that have nowhere to live, as well as students who are looking towards shelters or things like that in order to be able to study and have a place to live,” says Students Nova Scotia.
-
'Brings back memories of the past': Nova Scotian communities react to more rain and floods
It was anything but a beach day across much of the Maritimes on Wednesday, and many Nova Scotians are sick of the wet weather.
-
N.S. RCMP release photos of suspects accused of stealing lobster, assaulting person with crate
The RCMP is searching for multiple suspects accused of assaulting a person on a wharf in Nova Scotia’s Digby County earlier this month.
Winnipeg
-
Civil servants could be next labour battle for the Manitoba government
The union that represents 11,000 Manitoba civil servants is planning a strike vote after negotiations appear to have stalled on the issue of wages.
-
'Basically helpless': Manitoba farmers say their sheep are being repeatedly targeted by wolves
A pair of Manitoba farmers say sheep at their farm are being repeatedly targeted by wolves.
-
MPI resuming road tests amid strike action
Manitoba Public Insurance (MPI) is resuming Class 5 driver testing amid strike action.
Calgary
-
'Not alright': children's advocate says new report reveals worsening living standards for Canadian kids
Quality of life for Canadian kids is getting worse by some counts, according to the sixth annual 'Raising Canada' report.
-
Bragg Creek search for human remains sees radar and K9 unit used
Police officers have been searching the land along Highway 762, south of Township Road 221A, for the past few days looking for possible human remains.
-
Galt Museum exhibit celebrates Theatre Outre, Lethbridge's queer theatre company
A new museum exhibit is celebrating Theatre Outre, Lethbridge's leading queer theatre company for the past decade.
Edmonton
-
Alberta premier condemns federal environment minister's emissions cap comments
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is blasting federal Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault over comments he made about capping emissions.
-
81 charges laid in real estate Ponzi scheme in Alberta, B.C.: police
Two people are facing more than 80 charges in connection with an alleged $7.8-million Ponzi scheme with victims in Edmonton, B.C., the U.S. and Australia.
-
6 Lexus SUVs stolen in Edmonton between Tuesday and Wednesday: EPS
Police issued a warning to Lexus owners on Wednesday after six RX350 SUVs were stolen in Edmonton in the last 24 hours.
Vancouver
-
Coroner, policy experts push for expanded safe supply as drug toxicity deaths continue to climb
With British Columbia on pace to break the annual record for drug toxicity deaths again – drug policy experts and the province’s chief coroner continue to press for an expansion of safer supply alternatives.
-
'We have their attention': Joffre Lakes Park to reopen temporarily, B.C. First Nation's chief says
Joffre Lakes Park – where public access was shut down by two B.C. First Nations last week – will reopen over the Labour Day weekend.
-
Riders walk off Playland's Wooden Roller Coaster after mechanical issue
Riders were in for a surprise Wednesday when while chugging up the first hill, the Wooden Roller Coaster at Playland stopped.