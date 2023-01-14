Cleanup continues following 'spill' near Seaforth

The cleanup continues following a “mineral oil” spill from a Hydro One substation near Seaforth, earlier this month.

Hydro One says a "transformer failure" caused an amount of "mineral oil" to be released into the environment. Exactly how much leaked during the spill, has not be released by Hydro One.

But, workers have been at the Seaforth area substation, and nearby creek, since January 4th, doing work both in the creek, and in the holding pond, on the substation property.

Cleanup of creek on edge of Seaforth following Hydro One mineral oil spill-taken today in Seaforth (Scott Miller/CTV News London)Crews could be seen today, doing work at the substation, itself.

The Ministry of the Environment, and Municipality of Huron East have been notified of the spill, and are working with Hydro One on the cleanup.