City of Sarnia to spray for gypsy moths next week
Published Saturday, May 8, 2021 12:16PM EDT
An adult male gypsy moth is pictured: (BC Gov)
LONDON, ONT. -- The City of Sarnia will start its gypsy moth control program with aerial spraying next week.
Roughly 49 hectares will be sprayed starting Wednesday from 5:30 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. Residents in the affected areas have been notified
A twin engine helicopter will be used and some brief road closures could occur during spraying.
The project is weather-permitting and if conditions are not right, the spray will be called off and officials will notify the public of the new date.
A second spray will take place within five to ten days of the first spray, weather depending.
