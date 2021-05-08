LONDON, ONT. -- The City of Sarnia will start its gypsy moth control program with aerial spraying next week.

Roughly 49 hectares will be sprayed starting Wednesday from 5:30 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. Residents in the affected areas have been notified

A twin engine helicopter will be used and some brief road closures could occur during spraying.

The project is weather-permitting and if conditions are not right, the spray will be called off and officials will notify the public of the new date.

A second spray will take place within five to ten days of the first spray, weather depending.

