

CTV London





City hall will keep operating an innovative approach to address homeless encampments.

'Informed Response' was the initiative launched last fall focused on compassion for those living on the street and in city parks.

During the 90-day pilot project,196 encampments were removed and 93 people were provided housing search support.

Council recommended re-launching the project in April using $1.25-million in reserve funds.

Permanent funding will be sought in the next multi-year budget.