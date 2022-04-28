Chris Stapleton postpones Thursday night concert in London, Ont.
Fans of Chris Stapleton who’d planned to see him perform Thursday night at Budweiser Gardens will have to wait a little longer.
The country star announced on Twitter that his upcoming All-American Road Show concerts in London, Ottawa and Montreal will be postponed due to a band member testing positive for COVID-19.
“We want you all to know this was not a decision we made lightly & we sincerely apologize to every ticket holder,” Stapleton wrote on Twitter.
Rescheduled tour dates for the three concerts will soon be announced.
Stapleton was also scheduled to perform with special guest Elle King Friday night in Ottawa and in Montreal on Saturday.
“We are focused on staying safe & hope to see you all soon,” he said on Twitter.
Canada's 'discriminatory' blood ban being replaced by screening based on sexual behaviour for all donors
A policy change years in the making, on Thursday Health Canada approved Canadian Blood Services' submission to eliminate the three-month donor deferral period for gay and bisexual men as well as some other folks in the LGBTQ2S+ community.
Canada plans to reopen embassy in Ukraine in coming days or weeks: Joly
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly says the Canadian government intends to reopen its embassy doors in Ukraine shortly, following in the footsteps of its allies.
Mounting evidence Canada trained Ukrainian extremists, gov't needs to be held to account: experts
Continued evidence that the Canadian Armed Forces have trained extremists in Ukrainian military should raise tough questions for government, experts say.
'More questions than answers': COVID vaccines for kids under 5 still not authorized in Canada
There are no vaccines currently approved for use in children under the age of five in Canada. While this may leave some parents concerned about their child's exposure to COVID-19, experts insist there's no reason to rush the process.
Moderna seeks COVID vaccine approval for kids under 6 in Canada
Moderna says it's working on a submission to Health Canada for the approval a COVID-19 vaccine for children under the age of six.
BREAKING | Ontario 2022 budget includes new measures for seniors, low-income workers
Ontario’s deficit will rise this year to $19.9 billion, with the Ford government enacting new measures for seniors, low-income workers and auto commuters in his pre-election budget.
Will Ottawa police be prepared for the 'Rolling Thunder' convoy? Experts weigh in
As the 'Rolling Thunder' convoy heads to the nation's capital this weekend, all eyes are on the Ottawa Police Service as it works to avoid a repeat of the 'Freedom Convoy' occupation that paralyzed downtown streets for weeks earlier this year.
Sunwing party flight passengers fined total of $59K: Transport Canada
After a nearly four-month investigation, heavy fines are being slapped on some of the infamous Sunwing 'party flight' passengers in late December, including for not being vaccinated. Transport Canada announced Thursday that out of 154 passengers on the Montreal to Cancun flight, 37 are facing a total of $59,500 in fines.
Explosions rock Kyiv again as Russians rain fire on Ukraine
Russia pounded a wide area of Ukraine on Thursday, including Kyiv, bombarding the city during a visit by the head of the United Nations in the boldest attack on the capital since Moscow's forces retreated weeks ago.
