Chase and Sydney Brown earn praise in NFL pre-season debuts

Chase and Sydney Brown had their first chance to make an impression as they began their NFL careers this weekend.

Sydney showed his speed, and tackling ability for the Philadelphia Eagles in their game against the Baltimore Ravens, while Chase got 11 touches including a 21-yard reception for the Cincinnati Bengals against the Green Bay Packers.

For Sydney, the bus ride over to the stadium was his first realization that he was in the NFL.

“I just took it all in,” Sydney told reporters after the game. “Obviously woke up [Saturday] and came to the stadium, I was like, OK, this is going to happen. No turning around. We’re going right into it... But being on the field and seeing the pros, especially the guys on the other side, guys like Odell [Beckham Jr.] It was cool seeing those guys on the sideline. I can’t wait to get to the regular season.”

Once the game started, Sydney played the exact same way he did at the University of Illinois.

Despite playing with the third-team defence, he displayed speed and power, showcasing his tackling ability with a team high nine solo tackles.

“I play really fast,” he said. “I like to take my shot. It’s kind of hard to show that in practice but making that tackle and wrapping up on contact is important. I always play fast, and I’m trying to process things mentally as fast as I can. If you think a minute before you play and miss that minute, you’re going to miss that opportunity.”

Loved what I saw out of Sydney Brown last night. 9 solo tackles, and don’t remember a rookie safety that’s come into their debut flying around disrupting plays like this.



I can’t watch this and not think of a Troy Polamalu with the missile-esque defensive play style. pic.twitter.com/OqkW9atFh1 — Derek Hryn (@DerekHryn) August 13, 2023

His twin brother Chase got 11 touches in the Bengels opener Friday. He carried the ball eight times for 12 yards, and caught three passes for 33 yards.

“Honestly I wanted to be more successful in certain areas of the game, but you learn from this week and you learn from these plays and you go into this week and be better,” Chase told reporters. I definitely did [get a lot of touches] even in short yardage. I just have to be better and be cleaner.”

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor was pleased with the effort of his fifth round pick. He told reporters after the game, “Chase had more opportunities in the passing game so the rushing stats aren’t going to be anything to write home about... I thought in the pass game he did a good job where it needed to be and making some guys miss.”

Brown’s best play was a screen pass over the middle, which he turned into a 21-yard reception. As he competes for the backup job to Joe Mixon, he was even given some short yardage carries.

“It’s good to see any of our backs on third and one, we expect those guys to give us enough, and he stepped up and did that,” said Taylor.

21 yards for rookie @chasebrown____ 😮‍💨#GBatCIN | Stream on Paramount +, Local 12, NFLN pic.twitter.com/yxzR9cyoMx — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) August 12, 2023

Both of them are competing for roster spots and positioning on the depth chart.

“I think the preseason games being in a game setting there’s more eyes on you, and more pressure so I think the games are more important,” said Chase, when asked whether the games or practices are more valuable. “If you’re able to make a play, more people notice. We have those three practices coming up so more opportunities to show skill set and get prepared for Atlanta”.

Sydney saw an opening at Safety for the Eagles, but understands he’s in a tough competition with veteran players.

“You have to look in the room,” he said. “There are a lot of guys who have played a lot of good football. I’m still unproven. I haven’t done anything, yet. I have to prove myself in these preseason games and take it week by week."

Philadelphia Eagles' Sydney Brown stretches with his teammates during NFL rookie football minicamp, Friday, May 5, 2023, in Philadelphia. (Source: AP Photo/Chris Szagola)