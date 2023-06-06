Charges pending after crash involving tractor trailer sends one to hospital
An investigation is underway after a crash between a car and a transport truck on Tuesday morning.
It happened around 9 a.m. on Highbury Avenue near Ron McNeil Line, north of St. Thomas.
According to Central Elgin District Fire Chief Murray DeCorte and OPP, a southbound car crossed over the centre line, colliding with the rear wheel of a northbound transport truck, where it then rolled over and landed on its roof in the ditch.
The driver was able to get himself out of the vehicle. He was then taken to hospital with unknown injuries.
The transport truck driver was uninjured in the crash.
Police said charges are pending.
A section of Highbury Avenue was closed for several hours while police investigated, but has since been reopened.
— With files from CTV News London's Brent Lale
