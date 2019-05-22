

OPP have released the name of the man killed in a hit-and-run crash on Tuesday and say the driver is now facing several charges.

Officers were called to Broadway Road at Christie Street around 11 a.m. on Wednesday for the collision involving a vehicle and a cyclist.

The cyclist, 63-year-old Michael Jones of Tillsonburg suffered life-threatening injuries and died as a result.

Police say the driver fled the scene, but was arrested after becoming involved in a second crash.

The driver, 38-year-old Mark Newell of Springfield, Ont., has been charged with; theft of a motor vehicle, failing to stop at an accident resulting in death, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, failure to stop after an accident and causing death by criminal negligence.

He was remanded in custody following a bail hearing.