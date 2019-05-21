Featured
OPP investigating hit-and-run in Tillsonburg
OPP have Broadway Street in Tillsonburg, Ont. blocked off on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 as they investigate a fatal crash involving a pedestrian. (Wayne Jennings / CTV London)
CTV London
Published Tuesday, May 21, 2019 12:31PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, May 21, 2019 5:41PM EDT
Police are investigating a hit-and-run collision that happened on Broadway Street in Tillsonburg on Tuesday morning.
OPP had Tweeted that a male cyclist was dead following the crash. After initially confirming the Tweet, they now say that detail was released prematurely.
On Tuesday afternoon police would only confirm that he was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The vehicle involved in the collision did not stay at the scene.
Officers are still trying to identify the male cyclist.
Police closed Broadway Street between Devonshire and Lisgar avenues for several hours for their investigation.