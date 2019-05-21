

Police are investigating a hit-and-run collision that happened on Broadway Street in Tillsonburg on Tuesday morning.

OPP had Tweeted that a male cyclist was dead following the crash. After initially confirming the Tweet, they now say that detail was released prematurely.

On Tuesday afternoon police would only confirm that he was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The vehicle involved in the collision did not stay at the scene.

Officers are still trying to identify the male cyclist.

Police closed Broadway Street between Devonshire and Lisgar avenues for several hours for their investigation.