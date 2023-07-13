Charges laid following ER closure due to vandalism

Charges have been laid following damage to the Wingham hospital emergency entrance that caused a brief closure of the ER.

As previously reported, just before 6 p.m. on July 5, police responded to the hospital for a report of a disruptive, unwanted person that had been asked to leave the property by staff.

While police were on the way there, a second call was received reporting the same person was trying to break into the locked hospital doors by using a chair to break the glass.

Hospital staff activated a full lock down while the suspect still tried to damage both sets of entry doors and several items inside the hospital.

According to police, the suspect didn't cooperate and a Taser had to be used to safely gain control of him.

A 35-year-old man from North Huron has been charged with