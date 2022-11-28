Charges laid following alleged shooting at east London, Ont. motel

The London Police Service is looking for 37-year-old Aaron Rodger Schuyler for his alleged involvement in a weapons incident in east London, Ont. on Nov. 25, 2022. (Source: London Police Service) The London Police Service is looking for 37-year-old Aaron Rodger Schuyler for his alleged involvement in a weapons incident in east London, Ont. on Nov. 25, 2022. (Source: London Police Service)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver