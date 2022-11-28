Charges laid following alleged shooting at east London, Ont. motel

A "possible shooting" at an east London, Ont. motel on Friday has resulted in charges, with police arresting one man and issuing a warrant of arrest for a second, London police said Monday.

According to a press release from the London Police Service, at approximately 12:30 p.m. on Nov. 25, police responded to a motel located in the area of Dundas Street and Veterans Memorial Parkway for a “possible shooting.”

Police said upon arrival at the American Plaza Motel, an injured man was located with serious, but non-life threatening injuries, which were determined to be the result of a gunshot wound.

A vehicle was also stolen during the incident, but was later recovered.

Police said the victim and suspects were not known to each other.

As a result of the investigation, a 33-year-old man has been arrested and charged for his alleged involvement. A second man, 37-year-old Aaron Rodger Schuyler, has not been located by police, and has since been charged by way of warrant of arrest with the following offences for his alleged involvement:

Aggravated assault

Possess restricted or prohibited firearm knowingly not holding a licence

Armed robbery

Occupy motor vehicle with firearm

Possession of firearm or ammunition contrary to prohibition order

Schuyler has also been charged with operation of a conveyance while prohibited.

The first suspect is scheduled to appear in London court on Tuesday.

A firearm has not been recovered.

The investigation continues.