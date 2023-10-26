Charges laid against second person in Huron County incident

Charges have now been laid against a second person in connection to an ongoing investigation in Huron County.

Joshua Breau, 35, of Central Huron, is charged with attempt to commit murder, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, two counts of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 and failure to comply with release order.

Breau was held for a bail hearing in Goderich court and has been taken back into custody.

Earlier this week, an arrest warrant was issued for 34-year-old Karley Frayer from Huron East.

She remains unaccounted for and is believed to have been injured during an interaction with police on Oct. 18.

The Special Investigations Unit was called in to investigate after police received a report of a stolen vehicle led to an interaction with OPP officers where shots were fired.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or had information on the whereabouts of Frayer should contact the Huron OPP immediately at 1-888-310-1122 or (519) 482-1677.

A description of Karley Frayer, wanted by OPP for allegedly being connected to an ongoing investigation in Huron East that occurred on Oct. 18, 2023. (Source: OPP)