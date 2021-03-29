MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- Criminal harassment charges have been laid after a woman was allegedly followed at least twice in one week, police say.

The first incident happened shortly after 3 p.m. on March 22, when a 23-year-old woman was walking on the south side of University Drive.

Police say she saw a dark grey Dodge Charger following slowly behind her and the driver watching her.

Fearing for her safety she hid behind a nearby building. The vehicle then reportedly pulled into a laneway before exiting a short time later.

Then around the same time on March 25, the woman was crossing the street in the area of University Drive and Richmond Street when she saw the same vehicle stopped at a red light beside her.

But when the light turned green, the vehicle did not immediately pull away, and the woman reported the male driver was again looking at her and was the same male from the previous incident.

She then moved to an area where other people were present.

London police pulled video footage of the incidents after the woman reported what had happened.

As a result a 32-year-old London man has been charged with criminal harassment by repeated following and criminal harassment by watching and besetting.