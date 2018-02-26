

CTV London





The city will present its latest design refinements for its $.5 billion, 24 kilometer Bus Rapid Transit system this week.

Starting Wednesday, open houses will be held in various parts of the city for the public to see detailed maps and renderings of the project team’s recommended designs for the BRT network.

Each event will begin as an open house format, followed by a formal presentation and question period.

The team developed these recommendations in consultation with the public and will be bringing them forward to council in Spring 2018.

BRT-dedicated lanes would be centre running with general traffic lanes along the curb.

A traffic study suggests few cars will detour into the old north neighbourhood. Vehicles are predicted to instead use Western Road to go north to Masonville

New information shows turn-around areas at the north, south, east, and west ends of the route.

As well, there is a proposed park-and-ride facility planned for south of the Ramada Inn at Wellington Road and Highway 401.

Council will be asked to approve the design and launch the final phase of the environmental assessment on April 9.

The BRT open houses are:

February 28, Central Library, 251 Dundas St.

Open House from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.; Presentation at 12 p.m.

February 28, Oakridge Secondary School, 1040 Oxford St. W.

Open House from 5:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.; Presentation at 6:30 p.m.

March 1, Western University, London Hall, 1140 Western Rd.

Open House from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.; Presentation at 6 p.m.

March 3, Redeemer Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1 Frank Pl.

Open House from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.; Presentation at 10 a.m.

March 3, Fanshawe College, H1013 Cafeteria

Open House from 3 p.m. – 6 p.m.; Presentation at 4 p.m.