Chainsaw thief arrested in Sarnia

Sarnia police arrested a suspect May 28, 2023, after they allegedly stole two chainsaws. (Source: Sarnia Police/Twitter) Sarnia police arrested a suspect May 28, 2023, after they allegedly stole two chainsaws. (Source: Sarnia Police/Twitter)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver