LONDON, ONT. -- Centennial Hall in London and Jones Entertainment Group is making adjustments during the pandemic to have the lights turned back on when it comes to music and even sports.

The stage is set in more ways than one to host intimate shows starting January 23 with Dueling Pianos, a Las Vegas act with dinner and seating for 50.

"It’s the first live touring act in London in over ten months," says Brad Jones. "There will be tables of six with dinner and all COVID protocols will be in place."

Mike Smith from Joe Kool’s will be proving the food. "It’s a healthy order, it won’t save the day on it’s own but every bit helps during the pandemic," says Smith.

And while the stage is set for intimate concerts the seating area at Centennial Hall has been transformed into a hockey rink.

"We expect to have ball hockey tournaments during the Christmas break and it will be available right through until March," says Jones.

Both Smith and Jones believe there is a desire for things to return to some kind of normality amid COVID-19.