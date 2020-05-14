LONDON, ONT. -- Middlesex-London EMS were gifted 500 wedges of cheese by staff at Nuts for Cheese on Wednesday.

The company is celebrating its fifth anniversary this month and wanted to find a way to give back.

Nuts for Cheese makes a unique take on cheese, one that is lactose-free, by using cashews as its main ingredient.

Founder and President Margaret Coons says the business has grown substantially since it first opened its doors and staff felt giving back was the best way to celebrate.

“For us, we are making vegan cheese and feel fortunate we are able to come into work, but front-line workers in the medical field are truly saving people's lives and I think they deserve as much gratitude and recognition as they can possibly get.”

