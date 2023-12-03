Cause of high-rise fire under investigation in London

The cause of a high-rise fire in London is under investigation.

London fire Platoon Chief Kirk Loveland told CTV News the Ontaio Fire Marshal is assisting London fire and police with the investigation.

The fire started in a parking garage and spread into the lower levels of a high-rise building.

The fire broke out arund 3 p.m. on Sunday at 205 Oxford St. E., near Richmond Street.

Occupants of the affected units managed to safely evacuate but have been displaced and businesses below sustained water damage.

There is no damage estimate yet and no injuries have been reported.