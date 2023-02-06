Cause of East London residential fire under investigation

London fire crews are investigating the cause of a blaze that forced multiple east end residents out of their homes Sunday.

According to London police, the fire broke out just after 11 a.m. at a residential building in the 1000 block of Trafalgar Street.

“London police arrived on scene first and we were able to escort two people inside the unit out of the unit, Fire arrived on scene shortly afterwards,” said Const. Tyler Marve. “There are no reports of any injuries, EMS is on a standby capacity right now.”

Fire crews were able to extinguish the fire.

The fire is still being investigated with the help of the fire department.

Police say while the investigation is ongoing, Trafalgar will be closed between Egerton and Elm Street.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Information can also be sent in online anonymously to London Elgin Middlesex Crime Stoppers.