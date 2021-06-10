LONDON, ONT. -- The man accused of deliberately driving into a Muslim family in London, Ont., killing four and injuring a fifth, made a brief court appearance Thursday morning.

Nathaniel Veltman, 20, who faces four counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder, appeared via video in an orange jumpsuit and mask.

The appearance lasted less than five minutes as the case was put over until Monday.

The court heard Veltman needs to apply for legal aid and when asked about legal representation by Hardy & Associates, Veltman said, "I have only spoken to them."

Fraser Ball and Gen Moser are the Crown attorneys handling the case.

The courtroom was closed to the public and a publication ban has been put in place.

Relatives have identified the deceased as 46-year-old Salman Afzaal, his 44-year-old wife Madiha Salman, their 15-year-old daughter Yumna Salman and her 74-year-old grandmother, Talat Afzaal.

The couple's son, nine-year-old Fayez, was seriously wounded but is expected to recover.

Police have said the attack was a planned and premeditated act that targeted Muslims.

The London Muslim Mosque, which the family belonged to, has called for a national summit on Islamophobia between all levels of government.

If you need mental health help in the wake of the London, Ont. vehicle attack, support and resources are available here.

- With files from The Canadian Press