A local business has once again been struck by a vehicle.

Saturday morning around 1:15 a.m., a car slammed into the Nova Era Bakery at Florence and Egerton.

Store owner Suzette Martins tells CTV News an alleged impaired driver hit the store.

This is the sixth time in the past seven years that a vehicle has crashed into the bakery.

No word yet on a damage estimate, but the business will have to be shut down for about two months while the owners rebuild yet again.