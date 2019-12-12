Car slams into concrete hydro pole in Listowel, Ont.
Published Thursday, December 12, 2019 12:34PM EST
LONDON, ONT. -- North Perth OPP are investigating after a sedan struck a concrete hydro pole in Listowel on Thursday morning.
Police responded to the single-vehicle crash on Main Street shortly afater 9 a.m.
The driver was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. There were no passengers in the car.
Main Street has been closed from Albert Street to Livingstone Avenue for repairs to the hydro pole.