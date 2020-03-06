It was a serious whack, but there were no waterworks.

A car slammed into a fire hydrant on Cheapside Street just east of Adelaide Street North in London around 5 pm on Friday.

The hydrant was actually sheared off by the force of the collision before the vehicle came to rest on top of it.

Fortunately the collision didn't cause a fountain of water.

City officials say the valve that allows water to flow to the hydrant is connected to the water main well below ground.

But, as a precaution, a staff member from the city's Water Operations Department shut off the water connection while the vehicle was removed.

Witnesses say the vehicle was heading west on Cheapside before crossing the eastbound lanes and travelling up along the sidewalk on the south side of Cheapside.

The vehicle also clipped a telephone utility box before hitting the hydrant.

Police say the lone occupant, a female driver, left the scene on foot and was later seen being picked up by another vehicle.

As of this posting officers were still looking to speak with her.



