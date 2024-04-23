Candidates pound the pavement in ramp-up to Lambton-Kent-Middlesex by-election
Voters in Lambton-Kent-Middlesex go to the polls for a provincial by-election in a little more than a week now.
When it comes to the key issue of affordability, they seem to be getting an earful from voters.
“The common theme is health care, education, affordable housing,” said Cathy Burghardt-Jesson while knocking on doors in Mount Brydges Tuesday. “We’re an agriculture community. There’s certainly concerns out of change of land policies.”
The former Middlesex warden and current mayor of Lucan-Biddulph is the Liberal candidate in the by-election. She’s hoping to break through in what has been a PC stronghold for the past couple of elections, after former PC cabinet minister Monte McNaughton stepped away from politics last year.
Hoping to fill McNaughton’s seat in the Doug Ford government is PC candidate Steve Pinsonneault, a Chatham-Kent councillor.
CTV News London found him pounding the pavement in Forest Tuesday.
PC candidate Steve Pinsonneault canvasses in Forest, Ont. on April 23, 2024. (Bryan Bicknell/CTV News London)
“Pretty well every other door I’m hearing cost of living is the big thing,” said Pinsonneault. “Whether that’s putting gas in your car or heating your house. Everything has gone up, and you know the carbon tax is not helping that.”
In Watford, Kathryn Shailer was talking with voters she met on the main street. The retired educator from Alvinston wants to be the first New Democrat to represent the riding.
“It’s been blue for a very long time because everybody knew Monte McNaughton, and they liked him, so I think it’s a very open game right now,” said Shailer.
Also running in the Lambton-Kent-Middlesex by-election is Keith Benn for New Blue, Stephen R. Campbell for None of the Above, Andraena Tilgner for the Green Party, Hilda Watson for Family Rights and Cynthia Workman for the Ontario Party.
The by-election is set for next Thursday, May 2, but you can vote at several advance polling locations throughout the riding, some right up until May 1.
NDP candidate Kathryn Shailer speaks to a voter in Watford, Ont. on April 23, 2024. (Bryan Bicknell/CTV News London)
