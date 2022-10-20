Candidates debate how to make London safe for women

Candidates for London mayor squared off on how to make the city safer for women Wednesday night.

Khalil Ramal, Sean O’Connel, Sandie Thomas and Josh Morgan were in attendance for the event at Kings University College.

It followed a key pillar in the London strategic plan which puts women and girls at the heart of all municipal decisions, including planning and policy development.

Voter Darlene Zaifman-Guslits, who took in the debate, said the next mayor needs to heed the advice of those on the front lines of women’s issues.

“Listen to what the social service agencies are asking for, listen to what the women with lived experience are asking for. We need a lot more social support. We need wraparound support for women with violence, and particularly with mental health and addiction issues,” said Zaifman-Guslits

The debate was jointly hosted by London social agencies Anova, Changing Ways, Kings College and the London Abused Women’s Centre.

About 60 people took in the debate in person. Voters could also watch virtually.