Canada advances to gold medal game at the Under-18 Women's World Hockey Championship

Several London Devilettes hit the ice for Canada Saturday afternoon against Findland, trying to book a place in the Under-18 Women's World Hockey Championship.

Two Devilettes connecting on that goal was Abby Stonehouse deflecting the shot by Emma Pais.

Canada beat Finland 8-0 in the group stage, but the Fins came back taking a 2-1 lead early in the third period.

Canada came out on top after killing nearly six minutes worth of penalties at the end of regulation and in overtime.



The team avoids upset and will take on Sweden in Sundays gold medal game after they knocked out the Americans.