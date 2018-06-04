

The strike is finally over at Caesars Windsor.

Unifor Local 444 Caesar’s Windsor members ratified their three-year agreement by 75 per cent on Monday.

Caesars says the property will reopen for business to the public starting at 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 7. Amenities including all restaurants and the box office will resume their regular business hours upon reopening.

The third tentative contract was reached between the casino and the Unifor Local 444 bargaining unit on Saturday night.

The casino has released information on reservations and rescheduled concerts:

Hotel and Neros Reservations:Hotel and Neros reservations are available online immediately at caesarswindsor.com. Call-in phone reservations are available starting at 9 am on Tuesday, June 5th. Any reservations that were cancelled must be rebooked and will be based on availability.

Rescheduled Colosseum Shows:

Pitbull Saturday, June 23, 9 pm

David Foster Friday, August 3, 8 pm

Cole Swindell Thursday, August 9, 9 pm

Darcy Oake (ALL AGES) Thursday, August 16, 3 pm & 8 pm

Lee Brice Friday, August 31, 9 pm

Johnny Reid (ALL AGES) Saturday, September 15, 8 pm (Note: Glass Tiger will not be performing as previously scheduled)

Blink-182 Tuesday, September 18, 9 pm

Buddy Guy Wednesday, October 3, 9 pm

Terry Fator Saturday, November 17, 9 pm

Brian Wilson Sunday, November 25, 9 pm

New rescheduled dates for the previously postponed Russell Peters and Daniel O’Donnell shows are yet to be determined.

Caesars says previously purchased tickets for these shows are valid and will be honoured on the new show dates. If you have already requested a refund and it has been completed and processed through Ticketmaster, your previously purchased ticket is now null and void.

Refunds for postponed shows are available upon request through the point of purchase and must be done prior to the new show date.

The first two agreements were rejected by the union membership; the most recent saw 53 per cent of voting members turn the offer down.

About 2,100 Unifor 444 members were on the picket lines for two months, but the strike finally ended with the vote on Monday.