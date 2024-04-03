LONDON
    • Byelection called for Lambton-Kent-Middlesex

    A unidentified voter takes her ballot at the Church of The Redeemer in Toronto Thursday October 2, 2003. (CP / Aaron Harris) A unidentified voter takes her ballot at the Church of The Redeemer in Toronto Thursday October 2, 2003. (CP / Aaron Harris)
    A byelection has been called for Lambton-Kent-Middlesex.

    The seat at the Ontario Legislature was left vacant after Monte McNaughton resigned to take a job at Woodbine Entertainment.

    According to the Elections Act, elections must be called on a Wednesday and held the fifth Thursday after the date of the issue of the writ. Voting day will be May 2, 2024.

    There will also be a byelection in Milton where Parm Gill announced last month that he had resigned as red tape reduction minister and would also resign his Milton seat in order to run federally with Pierre Poilievre's Conservatives.

