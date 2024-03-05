By-law to ban public display of graphic anti-abortion posters returned to city staff for revisions
A political push at London City Hall to forbid the public display of graphic imagery will take more time.
On Tuesday, council debated if Civic Administration should continue working on a by-law amendment to prohibit posters of fetuses from being shown along roadways and in other public spaces.
“You can have your opinions, absolutely,” Coun. Hadleigh McAlister explained. “But I don’t think that you should traumatize people to make your point.”
However, some councillors wanted to stop work on the by-law amendment fearing a legal challenge.
“We are in the middle of doing a dance on a huge land mine which is ready to blow — called the Charter of Rights and Freedoms,” warned Coun. Paul van Meerbergen.
Initially, city staff prepared an amendment to the Streets By-law that would forbid the display of fetuses (or parts of fetuses) in public spaces, including sidewalks.
However, after a confidential discussion with the city solicitor behind closed doors, a committee recommended the amendment be sent back to staff for more work.
A ban on the public display of graphic images would break new ground.
A review of other Ontario cities show no similar by-laws in place, and a graphic sign by-law in Calgary only applies around schools.
In May 2022, London passed a by-law requiring that graphic anti-abortion flyers be placed in clearly labelled envelopes before being delivered door-to-door.
According to the city solicitor, the graphic flyer by-law has not been challenged in court.
By a vote of 9-6, the ban on displaying graphic images in public places was referred back to staff for more work.
“When it comes to being able to enforce this, I really do hope the [report] provides some thought in terms of resources, and how practical it will be to enforce this,” said Deputy Mayor Shawn Lewis.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'I'm too far away': 5 Canadians dead in plane that crashed near downtown Nashville
Five Canadians are dead after a small plane from Ontario crashed near downtown Nashville, Tenn., on Monday.
Customers voice concerns with BMO security measures after scammers gain access to their accounts
Several customers with the Bank of Montreal are raising red flags about what they call inadequate security measures within the bank's online banking infrastructure after scammers gained access to their accounts
Court rules against absentee landlord who lived in China while his B.C. tenants caused nuisance
The China-based owner of a house in Coquitlam has lost his bid to get a default judgment against him thrown out.
Conservative MPs react to Luka Magnotta's prison transfer
Conservative MPs are criticizing the federal government amid the news that convicted killer Luka Magnotta was transferred to a medium-security facility two years ago, while prisoner advocates warn the scrutiny is purely political.
Tim Hortons investigates Ontario man's defective coffee cups
Tim Hortons is investigating an issue with its supplier after an Ontario man was handed a defective cup that entirely spilled from the bottom.
Ruling that found emoji legally-binding faces appeal in Sask. court
A Saskatchewan court ruling that found a thumbs-up emoji to be legally binding is being appealed in Regina.
'Parrot fever' outbreak in Europe has led to deaths of five people
A deadly outbreak of psittacosis, a bacterial infection also known as parrot fever, has affected people living in several European countries, the World Health Organization said Tuesday.
LIVE UPDATES Super Tuesday: No cyber threats to elections on Super Tuesday, cybersecurity official says
The Super Tuesday primaries are the largest voting day of the year in the United States aside from the November general election.
Sault murder victim called 911 day before the shooting, police confirm
The Sault Ste. Marie Police Service is launching a pilot project that will see every call for service related to intimate partner violence (IPV) reviewed – including those that don’t result in charges.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.