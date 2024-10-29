Bush party shooting victim bled to death: forensic pathologist

A forensic pathologist who examined the body of shooting victim Josue Silva concluded that the Western University student died after being shot in the abdomen and losing an excessive amount of blood despite paramedics efforts to save him.

In a London courthouse on Tuesday, Dr. Ted Tweedie told the jury, “He died from hypovolemic shock, he bled to death.”

He said that Silva suffered a gunshot wound and that the wound had soot around it.

The 18 year old had been at a bush party off of Pack Road in southwest London along with dozens of other young people when the shooting occurred on July 30, 2021.

Josue Silva is seen in this undated family photo. (Source: Westview Funeral Chapel)

Dr. Tweedie testified that Silva also had some superficial abrasions on his body.

After collecting blood, the doctor concluded that Silva, “Had a relatively low concentration of alcohol and no other substances were found.”

In the days after the shooting Emily Altmann and Carlos Guerra Guerra were both arrested and charged. They have both plead not guilty to second degree murder and assault causing bodily harm.

The accused in the Silva trial, Altmann and Guerra Guerra outside the London courthouse (Nick Paparella/CTV News London)

The jury has heard that Altmann had been at the bush party throughout the night and that Guerra Guerra arrived later in the evening.

The trial and Dr. Tweedie’s testimony resume on Wednesday.