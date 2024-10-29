Bush party shooting victim bled to death: forensic pathologist
A forensic pathologist who examined the body of shooting victim Josue Silva concluded that the Western University student died after being shot in the abdomen and losing an excessive amount of blood despite paramedics efforts to save him.
In a London courthouse on Tuesday, Dr. Ted Tweedie told the jury, “He died from hypovolemic shock, he bled to death.”
He said that Silva suffered a gunshot wound and that the wound had soot around it.
The 18 year old had been at a bush party off of Pack Road in southwest London along with dozens of other young people when the shooting occurred on July 30, 2021.
Josue Silva is seen in this undated family photo. (Source: Westview Funeral Chapel)
Dr. Tweedie testified that Silva also had some superficial abrasions on his body.
After collecting blood, the doctor concluded that Silva, “Had a relatively low concentration of alcohol and no other substances were found.”
In the days after the shooting Emily Altmann and Carlos Guerra Guerra were both arrested and charged. They have both plead not guilty to second degree murder and assault causing bodily harm.
The accused in the Silva trial, Altmann and Guerra Guerra outside the London courthouse (Nick Paparella/CTV News London)
The jury has heard that Altmann had been at the bush party throughout the night and that Guerra Guerra arrived later in the evening.
The trial and Dr. Tweedie’s testimony resume on Wednesday.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Poilievre says it would be 'not fair' for Liberals to replace Trudeau as leader
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre thinks it would be 'not fair' for the Liberals to oust Prime Minister Justin Trudeau now, as in his view they are 'morally obligated' to keep him.
An expert stands firm on his U.S. election win prediction. Here's what he says happened after
An American presidential historian is maintaining his previous prediction of a Kamala Harris presidency as the U.S. election hits the one-week mark.
Missing B.C. teenager Jodi Henrickson at centre of upcoming documentary
Henrickson was a 17-year-old girl from Squamish who went missing after a house party on Bowen Island, during the then unusually warm summer of 2009.
'I'm ready for an election': Bloc beginning talks to topple Trudeau gov't as ultimatum expires
Bloc Leader Yves-Francois Blanchet is starting to talk to other opposition parties about bringing down Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's minority Liberal government.
Nova Scotia lifts stop-work order at Halifax Walmart one week after body of teen found in oven
Nova Scotia’s Department of Labour has lifted its stop-work order at a Halifax Walmart more than a week after the body of 19-year-old Gursimran Kaur was discovered in an industrial oven in the store’s bakery.
N.S. teen charged for allegedly making threats to school
A Nova Scotia teen is facing numerous charges related to a complex swatting investigation. On Oct. 25, Nova Scotia RCMP, with the assistance of the Ontario Provincial Police, arrested a 14-year-old male at his home in Bridgewater, N.S.
Senior Modi cabinet minister linked to India-supported violence in Canada: officials
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister David Morrison has confirmed a report that Canada is alleging an Indian cabinet minister and close adviser to Prime Minister Narendra Modi ordered intelligence-gathering operations of Canadians.
Plant-based milks facility did not follow listeria prevention protocol: CFIA
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says an Ontario facility producing plant-based milks was not adhering to Health Canada’s policies on listeria prevention prior to an outbreak that led to three deaths.
Special interlocutor calls for 20-year probe into missing Indigenous children
A final report into missing children and unmarked graves at residential schools is calling on the federal government to create an Indigenous-led national commission with a 20-year mandate to investigate missing and disappeared Indigenous children.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.