WINGHAM, ONT -- Bruce Peninsula National Park, which is home to the famous Grotto, attracted nearly 500,000 tourists last year, but this year is going to be dramatically different.

The natural tourist attraction was closed to visitors on March 23 due to social distancing restrictions put in place to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Since then, six people have been charged with trespassing, at the national park along the shores of Georgian Bay.

Parks Canada says the Grotto and Bruce Peninsula National Park will remain off-limits to visitors until at least May 31, and probably longer.

All camping reservations have been cancelled up until May 31.