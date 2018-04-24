Featured
Bruce OPP officer charged with impaired care and control
An OPP cruiser is pictured on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2016. (Dan Lauckner / CTV Kitchener)
CTV London
Published Tuesday, April 24, 2018 11:43AM EDT
A veteran OPP officer had care or control of a vehicle while having more than the legal limit of alcohol in his system, police say.
The officer, a 53-year-old man who has been with the organization for 20 years, was arrested following a Friday night collision north of Wiarton.
Bruce Peninsula OPP say the officer was off-duty at the time and nobody was hurt in the single-vehicle collision.
The officer has been charged with two offence relating to being impaired while having care or control of a vehicle.