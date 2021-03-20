LONDON, ONT. -- The area of Clarke Road between Fanshawe Park Road east and Kilally Road will be closed as Monday for about seven weeks while crews repair the J.W. Carson Bridge in the area.

Divers heading north and southbound on Clarke Road will follow a signed detour that will take them west to Highbury Avenue north.

Although local traffic will still be able to access business, they will not be able to cross the bridge during the repairs.

Use of the Waze app can help by giving alternate routes during the time of construction.