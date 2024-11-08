Breaks of sunshine with gusty winds Friday
Gusty winds and cloud cover will move into the Friday forecast for southern Ontario.
"A weak front will be moving through and will shift our winds, it comes in dry but it brings some gusty conditions as we move through the day... there will be areas in southern Ontario with lots of sunshine but we could see a bit of cloud locked in over London," said CTV News London Meteorologist Julie Atchison.
Saturday will be a "banner day" according to Atchison, "Beautiful sunshine, if you have any outdoor chores that you wanted to get done, it will be a great day to do that."
On Sunday, an area of low pressure will move in and bring overcast conditions throughout the day with periods of light showers.
Temperatures on Friday and into the weekend will stay in the double digits. The normal high for this time of year is 8 C and the low around 1 C.
Here's a look at the rest of the forecast
Friday: Increasing cloudiness early this morning. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. High 12.
Friday Night: Clear. Wind north 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming light this evening. Low minus 2.
Saturday: Sunny. Wind up to 15 km/h. High 9. Wind chill minus 6 in the morning.
Sunday: Showers. High 13.
Monday: Cloudy with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 11.
Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 7.
Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 9.
