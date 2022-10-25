'Bottom of the barrel': London, Ont. sees historically low voter turnout

Mayor-elect Josh Morgan speaks to a voter following his election to London, Ont.'s top job on Oct. 24, 2022. (Nick Paparella/CTV News London) Mayor-elect Josh Morgan speaks to a voter following his election to London, Ont.'s top job on Oct. 24, 2022. (Nick Paparella/CTV News London)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver