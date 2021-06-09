LONDON, ONT. -- A man’s body has been found in a grassy area in London’s SoHo neighbourhood, prompting a suspicious death investigation.

London police say they were called to area around 6:50 a.m. and located a body in a grassy section south of the Colborne Street and Nelson Street intersection.

Police say they will have a presence there for most of the day and are asking the public to avoid the area.

A drone could be seen being used as part of the police investigation.

An autopsy is scheduled to take place Thursday.

No other details have been released at this time.

Police say they will provide more information as it becomes available.