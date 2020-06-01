LONDON, ONT -- As of Monday morning, the Upper Thames River Conservation Authority has opened its boat launches and reservoirs for day use.

The UTRCA also says that seasonal camping will open at Fanshawe and Pittock Conservation Areas on June 8th and at Wildwood Conservation Area on June 15th.

Seasonal camping is when you reserve one campsite for the entire camping season (June – October) which means that short term overnight camping is still not allowed.

"We are excited to begin offering boating this week and seasonal camping in the near future," said Jennifer Howley, UTRCA Conservation Areas Manager. "We also continue to welcome people to our conservation areas for hiking, biking, walking, and enjoying nature."

Currently the UTRCA is not allowed to open washrooms to the public.

Seasonal campers have their own washroom facilities in their trailers.

Day users will need to plan ahead and keep their visits short.

Entry fees will apply as of Monday morning.