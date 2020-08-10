LONDON, ONT. -- A pair of boaters had to be rescued from Lake Erie Saturday after the vessel they were travelling in ran out of fuel and began drifting towards the U.S. border, Ontario Provincial Police say.

The pair hopped into a 16 foot Star-craft boat and left Port Burwell around 6 a.m. Saturday only for the vessel to run out of fuel a few hours later. The boaters called a relative for help around 12 p.m.

When the relative could not locate the boat they contacted OPP. Officers eventually located the missing boaters around 7:10 p.m. south of Long Point, about 32 kilometres off course and nearing the U.S. border.

A Coast Guard Unit was called to tow the boat back to shore where the boaters were charged for failing to have adequate visual signaling devices, and having open liquor.

Police seized an undisclosed amount of beer and hard liquor from the boaters.

No injuries were reported in the incident.