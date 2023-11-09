Bluewater Health says 250K patients compromised by cyber attack

Over thirty years of patient records at multiple Lambton County hospitals and care sites are compromised.

Bluewater Health has confirmed cyber criminals stole the database of over 250,000 patients.

The cyber attack on Oct. 23 affected multiple hospital sites, including institutions in Windsor.

However, Bluewater Health appears to be hardest hit. Any patient who registered for treatment after February 24, 1992 is compromised.

That includes visitors to the Bluewater Health, the Lambton Hospitals Group, Sarnia General Hospital, St. Joseph’s Hospital, and the Charlotte Eleanor Englehart Hospital.

Collected during the attack are names, addresses, phone numbers, dates of birth, and reasons for visits to healthcare facilities.

Perhaps more alarming, the social insurance numbers of 20,000 patients were downloaded.

Bluewater Health confirms it will contact those impacted by the social insurance number breach.

The agency has set up a hotline to field calls from concerned patients at 519-437-6212.

CTV News has reached out to Bluewater officials requesting an interview for more details on the breach.

Despite an admission of public concern, an official stated no senior team members were prepared to respond to questions, given the crisis.